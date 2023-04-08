Breaking News
Rahul's public meeting after disqualification from LS postponed to April 16
PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express
Thane: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued, none hurt
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar mocks publicity around CM Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Rahane hits fastest fifty of season as CSK beat MI by seven wickets

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rahane hits fastest fifty of season as CSK beat MI by seven wickets

Updated on: 08 April,2023 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rahane hits fastest fifty of season as CSK beat MI by seven wickets

CSK win by 7 wickets (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)


Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.


Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.



Also Read: MI vs CSK live updates: CSK win by 7 wickets, Mumbai suffer second successive loss


Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane's 50 came off only 19 balls.

CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

Brief scores: MI 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20, Mitchell Santner 2/28).

CSK 159/3 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40 not out). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 IPL indian premier league chennai super kings mumbai indians

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK