Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Difficult to wait for my debut but words of Gauti bhai parents helped Rana

‘Difficult to wait for my debut, but words of Gauti bhai, parents helped’: Rana

Updated on: 24 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

“I keep talking to my dad and mom before and after every match. So, they were telling me to keep your patience and God will fulfill my dreams”

‘Difficult to wait for my debut, but words of Gauti bhai, parents helped’: Rana

India pacer Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Starc. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘Difficult to wait for my debut, but words of Gauti bhai, parents helped’: Rana
x
00:00

Harshit Rana was in a difficult mind-space before making his India debut at Perth against Australia, but survived that unsure phase after head coach Gautam Gambhir and his parents advised him to remain patient and be mentally prepared for the cherished moment. 


Rana didn’t disappoint Gambhir either as the young pacer grabbed three wickets, supporting skipper Jasprit Bumrah to bundle out Australia for 104 in their first innings. “It was difficult for me to wait [for my debut], but Gauti bhai was saying to keep my patience and do well whenever my chance comes. He always gives confidence. He was telling me to keep everything aside and think that you are representing the whole country,” Rana said during his post-day press meet on Saturday.
 
“I keep talking to my dad and mom before and after every match. So, they were telling me to keep your patience and God will fulfill my dreams.” 


Also Read: Jaiswal, Rahul’s opening partnership puts hosts Australia on backfoot


However, all of that edginess vanished once he castled Aussie left-hander Travis Head with a peach of a delivery. Rana said it was the result of his pre-tour hard work and sticking to the plans by the management.  

“We were talking about setting up the [Aussie] batsmen to dismiss them, and our plan was to attack the stumps. I was able to hit the right length and got wicket [Head],” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 gautam gambhir India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK