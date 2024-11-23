“I keep talking to my dad and mom before and after every match. So, they were telling me to keep your patience and God will fulfill my dreams”

India pacer Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Starc. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Difficult to wait for my debut, but words of Gauti bhai, parents helped’: Rana x 00:00

Harshit Rana was in a difficult mind-space before making his India debut at Perth against Australia, but survived that unsure phase after head coach Gautam Gambhir and his parents advised him to remain patient and be mentally prepared for the cherished moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana didn’t disappoint Gambhir either as the young pacer grabbed three wickets, supporting skipper Jasprit Bumrah to bundle out Australia for 104 in their first innings. “It was difficult for me to wait [for my debut], but Gauti bhai was saying to keep my patience and do well whenever my chance comes. He always gives confidence. He was telling me to keep everything aside and think that you are representing the whole country,” Rana said during his post-day press meet on Saturday.



“I keep talking to my dad and mom before and after every match. So, they were telling me to keep your patience and God will fulfill my dreams.”

Also Read: Jaiswal, Rahul’s opening partnership puts hosts Australia on backfoot

However, all of that edginess vanished once he castled Aussie left-hander Travis Head with a peach of a delivery. Rana said it was the result of his pre-tour hard work and sticking to the plans by the management.

“We were talking about setting up the [Aussie] batsmen to dismiss them, and our plan was to attack the stumps. I was able to hit the right length and got wicket [Head],” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever