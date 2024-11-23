With Harshit Rana striking the last wicket, Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. The struggle for the hosts was absolutely visible on day two of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. The side managed to add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 runs

Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs AUS 1st Test: Australia bowled out for 104 runs, India set to lead by 46 runs x 00:00

On day two of the IND vs AUS 1st Test, Team India captain and lead pacer Japrit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. With Harshit Rana striking the last wicket, Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs in the IND vs AUS 1st Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Team India, captain Bumrah registered five wickets for 30 runs, followed by Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana who claimed two and three wickets, respectively.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Marathi Pandal arrive with Dhol Taasha at Optus Stadium

The struggle for the hosts was absolutely visible on day two of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. The side managed to add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 runs. Mitchell Starc played a gritty knock of 26 runs which was the highest score for the hosts in their first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah snapped the first wicket on day two of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on the very first ball of his over. He dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey for just 21 runs and the Australian was able to score just two runs to his overnight score.

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon had arrived. At the other end, Bumrah started the day with burly Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) carrying on from where he had left off on the opening day.

Unlike on the opening day, the rookie speedster used more short balls, and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.

India were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea on Friday.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

(With PTI Inputs)