Do you know why India vs Australia ODI series is not part of World Cup Super League?

India's Mohammed Siraj with Virat Kholi, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Sean Abbott during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Team India is squaring off against Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series, when put into context is crucial given the ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held after six months in India. India as well as Australia are prime favourites alongside England for the World Cup.

Both India and Australia don’t have as many ODI matches before the tournament, so they will look to go in with a renewed spirit to inch closer to the elusive trophy and find the perfect ODI combination going forward. Interestingly, India and Australia are two of the seven teams who have already directly qualified for the World Cup, by virtue of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. However, the ongoing ODI series is not part of the same.

Having been started three years ago, the ODI Super League formed a part of the qualification process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Super League featured a total of 12 full-member nations and the Netherlands. A team is required to play against eight of the 12 teams, four at home and the remaining four away in a three-match ODI series each. The top seven teams and the hosts will be eligible for direct qualification for the World Cup and the remaining two teams will be selected on the basis of their performance in the qualifiers.

The ongoing three-match ODI series is not a part of the Super League as only one series between two particular teams will be given importance. India faced Australia in a three-match series Down Under in 2020, days before the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the hosts won 2-1.

The Men in Blue have already played all their Super League series against South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Australia. One of India’s home series against Afghanistan stood cancelled.

Coming to the points table, India is placed third while Australia occupies the sixth spot at the moment. Four teams, including West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Ireland are competing for a final spot in the tally. Only recently, Nepal progressed to the qualifiers after beating the UAE in the Cricket World Cup League 2.