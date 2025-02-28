Doesn’t matter if it’s an advantage: Phil

All they have to do is try and make it work. Fair play, they've made it work. India's always going to play in Dubai.

Phil Mustard at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. PIC/G KRISHNAN

Former England wicketkeeper Phil Mustard brought some sense to the issue of India being in an advantageous position playing all their matches in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. He said teams have to win every game regardless of the pitch.

“Everyone wants to see India v Pakistan. All they have to do is try and make it work. Fair play, they've made it work. India's always going to play in Dubai. The pitches might be slightly different but the bottom line is you've got to win every game you can. It doesn't matter what the pitches are or if it's any advantage, but it's a case of you've just got to go with what's happening,”

Mustard, who played in 10 ODIs and two T20Is for England in 2007-08, said exclusively to mid-day after England Masters lost for the second time in the International Masters League at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. They lost to the Windies Masters.