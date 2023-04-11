Breaking News
Domestic season to begin on June 28

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian cricket’s 2023-24 domestic season will kick-start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy set to commence from January 5, next year.


Also read: Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes triple hundred against Assam



The Duleep Trophy, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy men’s T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).


