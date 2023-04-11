Domestic season to begin on June 28

The Duleep Trophy, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy men’s T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15)

Indian cricket’s 2023-24 domestic season will kick-start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy set to commence from January 5, next year.

The Duleep Trophy, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy men’s T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

