Dominant India look to extend winning run against Nepal

Buoyant India will look to extend their winning run and seal a semi-final berth when they face Nepal in their final Group A Women’s T20 Asia Cup match here on Tuesday. India registered convincing wins in their first two matches of the tournament, beating traditional rivals Pakistan and United Arab Emirates by seven wickets and 78 runs respectively to put one foot in the semi-final.

Minnows Nepal hardly have any time to recover from the thrashing they received at the hands of Pakistan in their previous outing on Sunday, the same day when the tournament’s overwhelming favourites and defending champions India bulldozed the hapless Emirates side.

While India are primed to enter the last-four, Pakistan improved their net run-rate with the comfortable win over Nepal lifting them to the second spot in Group A. India will not be bothered by how other teams are doing and will look to sustain the momentum they have gained with two convincing victories heading into the semi-finals.

