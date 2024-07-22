'My role was to stay and keep rotating strike': Harmanpreet Kaur

When Jemi and I were batting, we spoke that we had to run hard rather than just going for risky shots. Our focus was on getting 7-8 runs per over," Kaur said after the match

Harmanpreet Kaur of India plays a shot during the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and UAE, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Pic/PTI

She anchored the innings with a fine fifty and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her focus was on "rotating the strike" as India recovered from a tricky position to post a match-winning 201 for five against UAE in the women's Asia Cup here on Sunday. India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 52 for 3 but Kaur (66 off 47 balls) stitched two crucial partnerships, adding 54 runs off 39 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues (14) and 75 off 45 balls with Richa Ghosh (64 not out) to put India in a commanding position. In reply, UAE could manage just 123 for 7. "It is a great feeling. When Jemi and I were batting, we spoke that we had to run hard rather than just going for risky shots. Our focus was on getting 7-8 runs per over," Kaur said after the match.

"When Richa came, I just told her to keep watching the ball and see how wicket is playing. She batted beautifully. My role was just to stay on the pitch and keep rotating strike. Whenever loose balls come, convert them to the boundary." While Kaur played the anchor's role to perfection, it was Ghosh's 29-ball knock which helped India score their first-ever 200-plus total in T20 cricket. "Credit to Richa. Because of her we reached the target ... today also we lost early wickets but we kept ourselves ready." Richa Ghosh, who was adjudged the player of the match for her 29-ball unbeaten 64, credited Kaur for guiding her in the middle and said she just backed herself to make the most of the opportunity.

Also Read: Focus will remain same as we prepare for the T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur

"Whenever I am playing with Harry [Harmanpreet] di, she tells me how the ball is coming on and how to play the shots. Whenever I get the opportunity, I want to back myself," she said. "The first four from a cover drive was my favourite." UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza said it was a learning experience for her team. "It was a great experience, lots of learnings. How to build an innings, that is something we saw first hand, and how to finish games. This is what we need to work on. e were never satisfied when playing such a big team. We need to make sure we need to take 10 wickets and not three. We put up a better score against a better side. We have one more game, and want to take the learnings to that game."

