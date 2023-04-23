Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dont know how it happened KL Rahul

Don’t know how it happened: KL Rahul

Updated on: 23 April,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

After seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul refuses to take the blame

Don’t know how it happened: KL Rahul

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Don’t know how it happened: KL Rahul
x
00:00

His baffling batting approach led to his team’s seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans, but Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul refused to take the blame, saying “these things happen in cricket and we will have to take it on the chin.” 


“I don’t know how it happened, but it has happened. I can’t put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost two points today, this is cricket,” Rahul said. “We started well with the bat, but if these things happen, we’ll have to take it on the chin.” 



Also Read: When an angry KL Rahul snapped at reporters when asked if Virat Kohli should open


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 kl rahul Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK