Don’t know how it happened: KL Rahul

After seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul refuses to take the blame

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

His baffling batting approach led to his team’s seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans, but Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul refused to take the blame, saying “these things happen in cricket and we will have to take it on the chin.”

“I don’t know how it happened, but it has happened. I can’t put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost two points today, this is cricket,” Rahul said. “We started well with the bat, but if these things happen, we’ll have to take it on the chin.”

