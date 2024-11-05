Dravid sheds light on Sanju Samson’s 'big role' in Royals’ retention decisions

Dravid emphasised the importance of aiming for victory and acknowledged the competitive nature of the IPL

Rahul Dravid, head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (IPL), has shed light on the crucial role played by captain Sanju Samson in the team's retention decisions ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Dravid acknowledged the challenges faced by Samson, highlighting his balanced perspective and the strong relationships he has built with the players.

"Sanju Samson played a big role in the retention, and it was difficult for him as well. As a captain, he has built a lot of relationships with the players. He has had a lot of balanced views about this. He has taken the trouble to understand the dynamics of it, the pros and cons of this. So, I would like to praise him for discussing this with us. It was not an easy decision for us either," Dravid shared his thoughts at JioCinema's IPL Retention Special.

Looking ahead to the new season and the auction table, Dravid expressed clear expectations for the team. He emphasised the importance of aiming for victory and acknowledged the competitive nature of the IPL.

"For the next season, the expectation will be that we qualify and win. It's been many years since Rajasthan has won a title. So, our effort will be to win, but we also understand that there are very good teams in IPL. The rules of the RTM have also changed a bit, so we will definitely get to see something different in this auction," Dravid stated at JioCinema's IPL Retention Special.

Dravid also touched upon the strategy for the auction, highlighting the need for preparation and adaptability. He emphasized the significance of building on the foundation the team has established through careful retention.

"In the auction, you have to do some preparation and planning, but there you have to show some flexibility. We have built a foundation for us, we have created a base, we have retained a core, we will take this forward and fill it and make a good squad," he added.

With a clear vision and strong leadership, the Rajasthan Royals are poised to tackle the upcoming season with renewed vigour and a well-rounded squad.

