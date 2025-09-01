Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Bhayandar residents booked after clash with civic staff
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Central enter semis thanks to 1st innings lead over NE

Central enter semis thanks to 1st-innings lead over NE

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

NE, chasing a mammoth 679-run target on the final day put on board 200-6 as the match ended in a draw

Central enter semis thanks to 1st-innings lead over NE

Representation pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Central enter semis thanks to 1st-innings lead over NE
x
00:00

North East Zone batted bravely to deny Central Zone an outright win but could not stop them from marching into the Duleep Trophy semi-finals by the virtue of a 347-run first-innings lead here Sunday. 

North East Zone batted bravely to deny Central Zone an outright win but could not stop them from marching into the Duleep Trophy semi-finals by the virtue of a 347-run first-innings lead here Sunday. 

NE, chasing a mammoth 679-run target on the final day put on board 200-6 as the match ended in a draw. NE batted cautiously with Jehu Anderson (64 off 96 balls) and skipper Rongsen Jonathan (60 off 97) scoring fighting half-tons on the final day.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Duleep Trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK