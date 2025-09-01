NE, chasing a mammoth 679-run target on the final day put on board 200-6 as the match ended in a draw

North East Zone batted bravely to deny Central Zone an outright win but could not stop them from marching into the Duleep Trophy semi-finals by the virtue of a 347-run first-innings lead here Sunday.

North East Zone batted bravely to deny Central Zone an outright win but could not stop them from marching into the Duleep Trophy semi-finals by the virtue of a 347-run first-innings lead here Sunday.

NE, chasing a mammoth 679-run target on the final day put on board 200-6 as the match ended in a draw. NE batted cautiously with Jehu Anderson (64 off 96 balls) and skipper Rongsen Jonathan (60 off 97) scoring fighting half-tons on the final day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever