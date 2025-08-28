Representing the Central Zone, Patidar played a knock of 125 runs. Facing 96 deliveries, the right-hander smashed 21 boundaries and three maximums. He had a successful debut as captain, leading a star-studded RCB unit to their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title

Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batsman Rajat Patidar started his Duleep Trophy campaign by smashing a century in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batsman Rajat Patidar started his Duleep Trophy campaign by smashing a century in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Representing the Central Zone, Patidar played a knock of 125 runs against the North East Zone (NEZ). Facing 96 deliveries, the right-hander smashed 21 boundaries and three maximums.

He was appointed the captain of the side, as wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel was ruled out of the competition.

NEZ won the toss and elected to field first and had their opponents at 4/1, with Aayush Pandey (3) getting dismissed by Akash Choudhary, the right-armed pacer.

At number three walked Danish Malewar, who had compiled 153 and 73 runs for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final this season against Kerala in a winning effort.

The 21-year-old had put up a stand of 139 runs with wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal (60 in 100 balls, with eight fours), and NEZ was left without answers to this onslaught.

After Juyal was retired hurt at 143/1, Patidar walked in to add to NEZ's woes. He build a double-century partnership with Malewar, who ended the day unbeaten at 198* in 219 balls, with 35 fours and a six, at a strike rate above 90.

The Central Zone ended their day at 432/2 in 77 overs, with Akash and Pheiroijam Jotin (1/56) getting a wicket each.

So far, Patidar has represented Team India in three Test matches, in which he has scored 63 runs, with the top score being 32 runs. He has also played an ODI for the "Men in Blue". In the sole 50-over match that he played, Patidar had scored 22 runs.

He had a successful debut as captain, leading a star-studded RCB unit to their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The match against NEZ is his first competitive game since the final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in June.

Patidar had a decent season with the bat, scoring 312 runs in 14 innings with two fifties at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of above 143. His leadership skills and equation with legendary batter Virat Kohli stood out in the IPL tournament.

The 32-year-old has also played 68 First-Class matches, in which he has scored 4,738 runs, with 13 centuries and 24 half-centuries. The right-hander has played 64 List A games and has garnered 2,211 runs. He also has four tons and 13 half-centuries in List A matches.

(With ANI Inputs)