Narayan Jagadeesan missed out on a well deserved double hundred by three runs as South Zone reached an imposing first innings score of 536 despite a dull second day in their Duleep Trophy semi-final against North on Friday.

Starting the day on 297-3, South Zone nearly batted the entire second day and managed only 239 runs while losing the remaining wickets. Jagadeesan (197) hit 16 boundaries and three sixes.

The rest of the South batters never looked like trying to up the ante but did well enough to put up a commendable total. North batters now have two full days to chase down a target of 537 and book their berth in the final.

Brief scores

South: 536 all out (N Jagadeesan 197, T Thyagarajan 58, D Padikkal 57; N Sindhu 5-125 ) vs North Yet to bat

