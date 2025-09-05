Tanush Kotian (65) and Shardul Thakur (24) were batting when stumps were drawn at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ‘B’ ground, after West batted by choice

Tanush Kotian (65) and Shardul Thakur (24) were batting when stumps were drawn at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ‘B’ ground, after West batted by choice. Gaikwad came out with West struggling at 10-2 after losing Jaiswal (4), who was trapped in front by pacer Khaleel Ahmed, and Harvik Desai (1), who gave a simple catch to Yash Rathod at first slip off Deepak Chahar . Gaikwad constructed a handy partnership 90 for the second wicket with Aarya Desai as West gradually entered a stabilised phase.

Ruturaj Gaikwad compensated for the failure of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, compiling a wonderfully paced 184 as West Zone fought back to reach 363-6 against Central Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final here on Thursday.

But the West had a few nervy moments soon as they lost Aarya (39), Shreyas (25) and Shams Mulani (18) in rather quick succession to be placed first at 137 for 4 and then at 179 for five. Gaikwad needed a strong-willed partner from there, and Kotian was just that. No stranger to late order fightback, the Mumbaikar gave solid support to his senior partner as they milked 148 runs for the sixth wicket that pushed the Central completely on to the back foot.

South’s Jagadeesan bags ton

Meanwhile, Narayan Jagadeesan blended caution with aggression in right proportions during his undefeated knock of 148 as South Zone were comfortably placed at 297 for three against North Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI-CEG ground.

