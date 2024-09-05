Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Duleep Trophy Axar Patel stands out with all round show for India D on day one

Duleep Trophy: Axar Patel stands out with all-round show for India D on day one

Updated on: 05 September,2024 06:08 PM IST  |  Anantpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Axar dominated the India C bowlers earlier in the day after the majority of the batters fell to reckless strokeplay

Duleep Trophy: Axar Patel stands out with all-round show for India D on day one

Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Duleep Trophy: Axar Patel stands out with all-round show for India D on day one
x
00:00

Axar Patel brought India D back into the game with a counter-attacking 86 following a disastrous start before picking up two timely wickets against India C for a standout effort on day one of the Duleep Trophy contest on Thursday.


India C pacers Anshul Kamboj (2/47) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/19) made use of a helping pitch to run through the India D batting, leaving them in a desperate state at 48 for six.



Batting at number seven, Axar began cautiously before going ballistic to make 86 off 118 balls, singlehandedly taking India D to 164 all out in 48.3 overs.


In response, India C were 91 for four at stumps on day one, trailing India D by 73 runs. Following pacer Harshit Rana's twin strike in the first 10 overs, Axar got rid of Aryan Juyal (12) and Rajat Patidar (13) to make a big impact on the game.

Wicketkeeper batter Abhishek Porel (32 batting) was impressive for India C and was battling alongside Baba Indrajith (14 batting) at close of play.

Axar dominated the India C bowlers earlier in the day after the majority of the batters fell to reckless strokeplay.

The southpaw, who has impressed with the bat both in red and white ball games for India in the recent past, hammered as many half a dozen sixes. He especially enjoyed batting against fellow left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, clobbering him for three maximums.

Also Read: Musheer Khan's masterful ton guides India B to 202/7 against India A

Axar used the slog sweep to release the pressure early on in his innings before dispatching Suthar for back to back sixes in the 39th over.

Some of the shot selection from other batters left a lot to be desired. While skipper Shreyas Iyer (9) fell to a beauty from Vyshak, opener Atharva Taide (4) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) tried to force the pace way too early in their innings.

Taide went for a pull on the fifth ball of the day and was caught at fine leg while Padikkal was caught at cover by opposition skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, falling to a regulation ball from Vyshak.

Brief scores:

India D: 164 all out in 48.3 overs (Axar Patel 86; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/19).

India C: 91 for four in 33 overs (Abhishek Porel 32 batting; Axar Patel 2/16). 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Duleep Trophy axar patel cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK