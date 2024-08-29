The Duleep Trophy will see a lot of Test team regulars featuring in the first round of India’s domestic season opener at Bangalore and Anantapur on September 5

Sanjay Manjrekar

Duleep Trophy: 'Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah could've been selected'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah should have been selected for first round of Duleep Trophy, citing the trio being “well rested” players.

The Duleep Trophy will see a lot of Test team regulars featuring in the first round of India’s domestic season opener at Bangalore and Anantapur on September 5. The tournament’s format has been changed too—the zonal format has made way for four teams—India A, India B, India C and India D—chosen by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

But Rohit, India’s Test and ODI skipper, along with Kohli, Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin will not be a part of Duleep Trophy first round. “India has played 249 international matches in the last 5 years. Rohit has played only 59 per cent of those. Virat 61 per cent; Bumrah 34 per cent. I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy,” said Manjrekar on ‘X’.

On Tuesday, BCCI announced that Ravindra Jadeja has been released from participation, with no reason cited, while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik won’t feature due to their recovery from recent illness, with Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav named as their replacements.

