Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Rohit memorabilia attract big bucks at charity auction

Virat, Rohit memorabilia attract big bucks at charity auction

Updated on: 28 August,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty-backed auction helps raise total of R1.93 crore for underprivileged communities

Virat, Rohit memorabilia attract big bucks at charity auction

Virat Kohli's signed India jersey

Listen to this article
Virat, Rohit memorabilia attract big bucks at charity auction
x
00:00

India batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma headlined sales at a charity auction, called Cricket for a Cause, organised by India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty recently.


Kohli’s signed Team India jersey and gloves were sold for R40 lakh and R28 lakh respectively while Rohit’s signed bat got a buyer who paid R24 lakh.Virat Kohli's signed batting gloves

Both of Kohli’s items were from the 2019 World Cup campaign, where he scored 443 runs, while Rohit’s blade was from the 2023 World Cup in which the explosive opener amassed 597 runs. Rohit’s batting gloves from the same tournament went for R7.5 lakh.



Rohit Sharma's signed bat

Also Read: "It’s time for us to return all to BCCI": Diana Edulji ahead of the T20 WC


Proceeds from the auction, a total of R1.93 crore, will go to the Vipla Foundation which helps underprivileged children with hearing impairments and intellectual disabilities. The auction showcased 27 items from various Indian and international cricketers.

Other notable items sold at the auction include former India captain MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 bat, which was bought for R13 lakh, KL Rahul's Team India Test jersey (signed by the team) and former India coach Rahul Dravid's bat went for R11 lakh each. Jasprit Bumrah’s signed 2023 World Cup jersey went for R8 lakh. It was a memorable tournament for the pace ace as he claimed 20 wickets in 11 matches to emerge the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

MS Dhoni's signed bat

The online auction also had items related to Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, up for sale. 

Among the international names, South African Quinton de Kock’s wicketkeeping gloves were sold for R1.1 lakh, Englishman Jos Buttler’s Rajasthan Royals jersey for R55,000 while West Indian Nicholas Pooran’s Lucknow Super Giants jersey was purchased for R45,000.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli rohit sharma ms dhoni kl rahul india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK