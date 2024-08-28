Ex-skipper Diana Edulji insists Indian women’s team have a great chance to be T20 World Cup champions in the same year as Rohit & Co; 15-member squad picked on Tuesday has Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet Kaur’s deputy

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) celebrates with teammates after India beat Australia in the league phase of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Sydney on February 21, 2020. India lost to the same opponents in the final. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "It’s time for us to return all to BCCI": Diana Edulji ahead of the T20 WC x 00:00

Former Team India women’s captain Diana Edulji reckons Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team have an excellent opportunity to replicate what T20 world champions Rohit Sharma & Co did in June by emerging champions in the women’s T20 World Cup, starting in the UAE on October 3.

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad which included star batters Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. Mandhana has been named Kaur’s deputy while off-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia have been included in the squad subject to fitness. Shreyanka had fractured her finger during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan on July 19, while Bhatia is recovering from a knee injury.

Diana Edulji

“I wish Harman and Smriti all the best. The BCCI has done immense [good] for women’s cricket and now it’s time for us to return all they have done for us ever since we merged with them [in 2006]. Let’s give them the trophy. It would be a great thing if we could win this trophy; nothing like the men and women being T20 world champions [in the same year],” Edulji told mid-day on Tuesday.

Her advice was, “Each one should play to their strength, as a team and enjoy the game without succumbing to pressure.” India are placed in Group ‘A’ along with defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ninth edition of the tournament with Harmanpreet’s team starting their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. “Every team is tough at the World Cup. Sometimes, a weak team can beat a big team, so we have to just play as per [the situation] on that day and not worry about the opponent’s reputation — play to your strengths, not theirs. The way they [Indian players] are playing at the moment, I don’t think they should change their game. It’s T20 cricket, so there is no sense changing the game for T20s, but put a price on your wicket, don’t throw it away unnecessarily,” remarked Edulji. When asked about the Indian team’s combination, Edulji said: “Do we have any more choices? I hope Yastika gets fit so that the No. 3 position is taken care of. Shreyanka will also be a good asset if she is fit. They should see to it that they get to their fitness levels quickly. Otherwise, it’s a good balance.”

