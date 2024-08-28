Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > St Lawrence rout Bombay Scottish 5 0 to enter semis

St Lawrence rout Bombay Scottish 5-0 to enter semis

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

In control of proceedings for the majority of the game, St Lawrence, who looked fluent with their passing, fashioned a resounding 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in the first quarter-final

St Lawrence rout Bombay Scottish 5-0 to enter semis

St Lawrence skipper and goal-scorer Kshitij Hasam at Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
St Lawrence rout Bombay Scottish 5-0 to enter semis
x
00:00

St Lawrence High School (Borivli) produced another impressive performance to storm their way into the semi-finals following a huge win in the boys under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.


In control of proceedings for the majority of the game, St Lawrence, who looked fluent with their passing, fashioned a resounding 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in the first quarter-final.



St Lawrence enjoyed a two-goal cushion at half-time. There were five different players who got on the score sheet—Pratik Sharma, captain Kshitij Hasam, Mihir Phatak, Kavit Yadav and substitute Dhairya Manguhiya.


Also Read: "We will break that final barrier and go all the way": Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of T20 WC

St Lawrence look ominous ahead of the semis, where they will lock horns with Holy Family High School (Andheri) who progressed in a rather contrasting fashion.

Finding themselves trailing for a major part of the game, Holy Family came back with two late goals through Vihaan Yadav and Dhairya Tank as they scraped past a spirited Sacred Heart Boys (Santacruz) by a 2-1 margin. Sacred Heart took the lead through Rooney Mendonca mid-way through the first half.

However, in the closing stages, a moment of madness by their captain and goalkeeper saw them reduced to 10 men (shown red card for using foul language at the referee) and were forced to have a makeshift custodian, who conceded the winner in added time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK