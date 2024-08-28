St Lawrence rout Bombay Scottish 5-0 to enter semis

In control of proceedings for the majority of the game, St Lawrence, who looked fluent with their passing, fashioned a resounding 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in the first quarter-final

St Lawrence skipper and goal-scorer Kshitij Hasam at Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

St Lawrence High School (Borivli) produced another impressive performance to storm their way into the semi-finals following a huge win in the boys under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

In control of proceedings for the majority of the game, St Lawrence, who looked fluent with their passing, fashioned a resounding 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in the first quarter-final.

St Lawrence enjoyed a two-goal cushion at half-time. There were five different players who got on the score sheet—Pratik Sharma, captain Kshitij Hasam, Mihir Phatak, Kavit Yadav and substitute Dhairya Manguhiya.

St Lawrence look ominous ahead of the semis, where they will lock horns with Holy Family High School (Andheri) who progressed in a rather contrasting fashion.

Finding themselves trailing for a major part of the game, Holy Family came back with two late goals through Vihaan Yadav and Dhairya Tank as they scraped past a spirited Sacred Heart Boys (Santacruz) by a 2-1 margin. Sacred Heart took the lead through Rooney Mendonca mid-way through the first half.

However, in the closing stages, a moment of madness by their captain and goalkeeper saw them reduced to 10 men (shown red card for using foul language at the referee) and were forced to have a makeshift custodian, who conceded the winner in added time.