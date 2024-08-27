‘I like it when Haaland presses like an animal’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revels in star striker Erling’s aggression in opposition box; says it scares defenders and results in goals

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring off a penalty against Ipswich Town in Manchester on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Two games into the Premier League season and Erling Haaland has already put in his bid for the Golden Boot award, having scored four goals whilst securing six points for Manchester City.

Haaland bagged his 10th hat-trick for the Club in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich. The 24-year-old’s treble followed his goal in City’s 2-0 opening day win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola

When asked about what City boss Pep Guardiola and Haaland discussed over the summer, the former stated it is the Norwegian’s pressing that helps the team and he even went as far as to label it as ‘scary.’ “I like it when he runs a lot. I like it when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively. When you are defensively disconnected, the ball comes to you and surprises you, you’re not precise.

“If the central defender has the ball, make him sprint with this body, with those legs moving, it’s scary and helps the people in the middle to support him and we are more effective in our high pressing. We need him. It is not negotiable. If he doesn’t score a goal that’s fine but you have to do it,” Guardiola was quoted by the club’s website.

Haaland joined Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and went on to score 36 goals whilst making 35 appearances, which is the most ever scored in a single season and helped City win the historic treble. The following season, he ended with 27 goals, five more than his closest competitor. That was his second consecutive Golden Boot, making him the fifth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

