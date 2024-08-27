Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > I like it when Haaland presses like an animal

‘I like it when Haaland presses like an animal’

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revels in star striker Erling’s aggression in opposition box; says it scares defenders and results in goals

‘I like it when Haaland presses like an animal’

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring off a penalty against Ipswich Town in Manchester on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘I like it when Haaland presses like an animal’
x
00:00

Two games into the Premier League season and Erling Haaland has already put in his bid for the Golden Boot award, having scored four goals whilst securing six points for Manchester City


Haaland bagged his 10th hat-trick for the Club in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich. The 24-year-old’s treble followed his goal in City’s 2-0 opening day win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



Also Read: Ex-Eng boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, 76, no more


Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola

When asked about what City boss Pep Guardiola and Haaland discussed over the summer, the former stated it is the Norwegian’s pressing that helps the team and he even went as far as to label it as ‘scary.’ “I like it when he runs a lot. I like it when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively. When you are defensively disconnected, the ball comes to you and surprises you, you’re not precise.

“If the central defender has the ball, make him sprint with this body, with those legs moving, it’s scary and helps the people in the middle to support him and we are more effective in our high pressing. We need him. It is not negotiable. If he doesn’t score a goal that’s fine but you have to do it,” Guardiola was quoted by the club’s website.

Haaland joined Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and went on to score 36 goals whilst making 35 appearances, which is the most ever scored in a single season and helped City win the historic treble. The following season, he ended with 27 goals, five more than his closest competitor. That was his second consecutive Golden Boot, making him the fifth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK