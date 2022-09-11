Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Duleep Trophy West Zone sweat it out to dismiss North East

Duleep Trophy: West Zone sweat it out to dismiss North East

Updated on: 11 September,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Ankur Malik hit a quickfire 81, while skipper Hokaito Zhimoni (32) and Ashish Thapa (43) made useful contributions to defy the West team

Duleep Trophy: West Zone sweat it out to dismiss North East

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The formidable West Zone bowlers faced unexpected resistance from the North East Zone batters before dismissing them for 235 in 81.5 overs to secure a massive 367-run first innings lead at stumps on Day Three of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final here on Saturday.


Ankur Malik hit a quickfire 81, while skipper Hokaito Zhimoni (32) and Ashish Thapa (43) made useful contributions to defy the West team.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Shaw, Jaiswal give West Zone rapid start on rain hit opening day


West declared at the overnight score of 590-2 and the weak North East batting line-up slipped to 20-4 quickly as the experienced Jaidev Unadkat (3-35) and Chintan Gaja (4-38) got down to work.

Meanwhile, at Puducherry, Yash Dhull hit 193 to power North Zone to 433-3 in their first innings at stumps on Day Three against East Zone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK