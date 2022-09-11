Duleep Trophy: West Zone sweat it out to dismiss North East

Ankur Malik hit a quickfire 81, while skipper Hokaito Zhimoni (32) and Ashish Thapa (43) made useful contributions to defy the West team
The formidable West Zone bowlers faced unexpected resistance from the North East Zone batters before dismissing them for 235 in 81.5 overs to secure a massive 367-run first innings lead at stumps on Day Three of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final here on Saturday.
Ankur Malik hit a quickfire 81, while skipper Hokaito Zhimoni (32) and Ashish Thapa (43) made useful contributions to defy the West team.
West declared at the overnight score of 590-2 and the weak North East batting line-up slipped to 20-4 quickly as the experienced Jaidev Unadkat (3-35) and Chintan Gaja (4-38) got down to work.
Meanwhile, at Puducherry, Yash Dhull hit 193 to power North Zone to 433-3 in their first innings at stumps on Day Three against East Zone.
