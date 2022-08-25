Breaking News
Priyank Panchal to lead India 'A' v NZ 'A'; Rahane is West Zone skipper

Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Apart from Panchal, the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna

Priyank Panchal and Ajinkya Rahane


Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was on Wednesday named captain of the 16-member India ‘A’ squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand ‘A’, starting later this month. Apart from Panchal, the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has also been named in the squad. The selectors also took into consideration performances of those players who fared well in the domestic season and named the likes of Bengal’s star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy winning hero Rajat Patidar, and Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan.

Meanwhile, a fit-again former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead a powerful West Zone side in the Duleep Trophy scheduled in Tamil Nadu from September 8-25. The members of Ranji finalist Mumbai team, including internationals like Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur and rising stars like Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore and Tanush Kotian have all been picked.


