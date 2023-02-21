Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Atharva Taides blistering century powers Mumbai Customs to big win

Atharva Taide's blistering century powers Mumbai Customs to big win

Updated on: 21 February,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Only Ripal Shah (33) and Tanush Kotian (32) showed some fight as Deepak Shetty (4-33) tore through the top-order

Atharva Taide's blistering century powers Mumbai Customs to big win

Atharva Taide


Former India U-19 batsman Atharva Taide stole the show in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup on Monday.  Taide slammed a 63-ball 144 to help Mumbai Customs beat Air India by 56 runs at the University Ground.


Taide and Sachin Yadav (43) added 131 for the opening wicket as Mumbai Customs posted 226-4 in their 20 overs. Then, Taide added 66 runs for the fourth wicket with Sagar Mishra. In response Air India were bowled out for 170 in their 20 overs. Only Ripal Shah (33) and Tanush Kotian (32) showed some fight as Deepak Shetty (4-33) tore through the top-order.



Also Read: DY Patil T20 Cup: Shivam Dube’s effort in vain as RBI beat BPCL


In another game at DY Patil Stadium, Canara Bank were bowled out for 138 in 19.2 overs. KV Siddarth (51) played a gallant knock but did not receive much support. For BPCL, the wickets were shared between Sandeep Sharma (2-14), skipper Dhawal (2-30), Tushar Deshpande (2-19) and Herwadkar (2-20). The chase for BPCL was swift as Herwadkar (38)  added 50 for the opening wicket with India cricketer Rahul Tripathi.  Eknath Kerkar then took charge of the chase as he finished unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls with six boundaries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india dy patil stadium t20 t20 world cup sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK