Atharva Taide's blistering century powers Mumbai Customs to big win

Atharva Taide

Former India U-19 batsman Atharva Taide stole the show in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup on Monday. Taide slammed a 63-ball 144 to help Mumbai Customs beat Air India by 56 runs at the University Ground.

Taide and Sachin Yadav (43) added 131 for the opening wicket as Mumbai Customs posted 226-4 in their 20 overs. Then, Taide added 66 runs for the fourth wicket with Sagar Mishra. In response Air India were bowled out for 170 in their 20 overs. Only Ripal Shah (33) and Tanush Kotian (32) showed some fight as Deepak Shetty (4-33) tore through the top-order.

In another game at DY Patil Stadium, Canara Bank were bowled out for 138 in 19.2 overs. KV Siddarth (51) played a gallant knock but did not receive much support. For BPCL, the wickets were shared between Sandeep Sharma (2-14), skipper Dhawal (2-30), Tushar Deshpande (2-19) and Herwadkar (2-20). The chase for BPCL was swift as Herwadkar (38) added 50 for the opening wicket with India cricketer Rahul Tripathi. Eknath Kerkar then took charge of the chase as he finished unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls with six boundaries.

