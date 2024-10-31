Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Easwaran Reddy Prasidh in focus for first Test

Easwaran, Reddy, Prasidh in focus for first Test

31 October,2024
PTI |

The trio have been included in India’s squad for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on November 22, and the think tank will be eager to know how they fare in Australian conditions. 

Representation pic

The outings of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna will be the primary focal points of India ‘A’s four-day match against their Australian counterparts, starting here on Thursday.


The trio have been included in India’s squad for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on November 22, and the think tank will be eager to know how they fare in Australian conditions. 


Easwaran’s performance will, however, have far more significance as he could potentially replace Rohit Sharma if the captain skips a match or two against Australia.

