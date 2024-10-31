The trio have been included in India’s squad for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on November 22, and the think tank will be eager to know how they fare in Australian conditions.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Easwaran, Reddy, Prasidh in focus for first Test x 00:00

The outings of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna will be the primary focal points of India ‘A’s four-day match against their Australian counterparts, starting here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: B’desh struggling at 38-4 in reply to SA’s 575-6d

The trio have been included in India’s squad for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on November 22, and the think tank will be eager to know how they fare in Australian conditions.

Easwaran’s performance will, however, have far more significance as he could potentially replace Rohit Sharma if the captain skips a match or two against Australia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever