The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) resuming on Thursday.

Representation pic

Listen to this article B’desh struggling at 38-4 in reply to SA’s 575-6d x 00:00

Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa’s mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps on Day Two of the second and final Test in Chattogram.

Bangladesh trail by 537 runs after a commanding performance by the visitors that gifted maiden Test centuries to three batsmen including Tony de Zorzi, who was dismissed before lunch on 177.

