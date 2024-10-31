Breaking News
Bdesh struggling at 38 4 in reply to SAs 575 6d

B’desh struggling at 38-4 in reply to SA’s 575-6d

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Chittagong
AFP |

The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) resuming on Thursday. 

Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa’s mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps on Day Two of the second and final Test in Chattogram.


Also Read: Rabada takes No.1 spot from Bumrah


The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) resuming on Thursday. 


Bangladesh trail by 537 runs after a commanding performance by the visitors that gifted maiden Test centuries to three batsmen including Tony de Zorzi, who was dismissed before lunch on 177.

