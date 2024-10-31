Rabada takes No.1 spot from Bumrah

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has dethroned Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of strong form for SA during the ongoing World Test Championship, with the right-armer taking his 300th Test wicket during the recent seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

