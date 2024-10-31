Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rabada takes No1 spot from Bumrah

Rabada takes No.1 spot from Bumrah

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Rabada takes No.1 spot from Bumrah

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada takes No.1 spot from Bumrah
South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has dethroned Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.


Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of strong form for SA during the ongoing World Test Championship, with the right-armer taking his 300th Test wicket during the recent seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Mirpur.


Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

