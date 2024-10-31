MotoGP: Martin, Bagnaia set for duel in Sepang

Martin holds a 17-point lead heading into the penultimate leg of the season as the Pramac Ducati rider attempts to win the title for the first time.

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin and Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia go into battle this weekend at Sepang in Malaysia with the MotoGP world championship crown within the Spaniard’s reach.

Two-time defending champion Bagnaia, also on a Ducati, has little room for error and knows that his rival can seal the crown in Malaysia.

