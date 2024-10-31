Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > MotoGP Martin Bagnaia set for duel in Sepang

MotoGP: Martin, Bagnaia set for duel in Sepang

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
AFP |

Top

Martin holds a 17-point lead heading into the penultimate leg of the season as the Pramac Ducati rider attempts to win the title for the first time. 

MotoGP: Martin, Bagnaia set for duel in Sepang

Jorge Martin

Listen to this article
MotoGP: Martin, Bagnaia set for duel in Sepang
x
00:00

Jorge Martin and Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia go into battle this weekend at Sepang in Malaysia with the MotoGP world championship crown within the Spaniard’s reach.


Also Read: Senhora, Shubham win CCI District C’Ship


Martin holds a 17-point lead heading into the penultimate leg of the season as the Pramac Ducati rider attempts to win the title for the first time. 


Two-time defending champion Bagnaia, also on a Ducati, has little room for error and knows that his rival can seal the crown in Malaysia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news motor sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK