Senhora, Shubham win CCI District C’Ship

Shubham dashed Parth Magar’s hopes of winning a treble, beating him 5-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-5.

Representation pic

Senhora D’Souza and Shubham Ambre emerged champions, winning the women’s and men’s singles crowns, at the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship.

Senhora quashed talented youngster Manasi Chiplunkar’s aspirations by waltzing to a 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 win in the best-of-five final on Tuesday.

