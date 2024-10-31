Breaking News
Senhora, Shubham win CCI District C’Ship

31 October,2024
Senhora D’Souza and Shubham Ambre emerged champions, winning the women’s and men’s singles crowns, at the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship.


Senhora quashed talented youngster Manasi Chiplunkar’s aspirations by waltzing to a 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 win in the best-of-five final on Tuesday. 


Shubham dashed Parth Magar’s hopes of winning a treble, beating him 5-11, 11-2, 11-7,  11-5.

