CCI District TT: Parth in sight of three titles

Finally, in the men’s semi-final, Parth beat Mohit Vaishnav 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6
Parth Magar
Parth Magar is in line for triple titles, having reached final of the boys U-17, boys U-19, and men’s categories of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis
In the U-17 best-of-5-game semi-final, Parth beat Vedant Agrawal 11-5, 11-5, 11-9. Later, in the U-19 penultimate round, he struggled before beating Siddhant Deshpande 11-13, 11-4, 11-9, 13-15, 11-6 win. Finally, in the men’s semi-final, Parth beat Mohit Vaishnav 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.