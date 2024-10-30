Breaking News
CCI District TT: Parth in sight of three titles

CCI District TT: Parth in sight of three titles

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Finally, in the men’s semi-final, Parth beat Mohit Vaishnav 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6

Parth Magar

Parth Magar is in line for triple titles, having reached final of the boys U-17, boys U-19, and men’s categories of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.


Also Read: CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis


In the U-17 best-of-5-game semi-final, Parth beat Vedant Agrawal 11-5, 11-5, 11-9.  Later, in the U-19 penultimate round, he struggled before beating Siddhant Deshpande 11-13, 11-4, 11-9, 13-15, 11-6 win. Finally, in the men’s semi-final, Parth beat Mohit Vaishnav 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.


