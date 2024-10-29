Arnav, trailing 1-2, staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory

Arnav Wagh

Listen to this article CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis x 00:00

Arnav Wagh exhibited remarkable fighting qualities in a hard-fought 3-2 win in the best-of-five game men’s quarter-finals of the of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship at Cricket Club of India on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnav, trailing 1-2, staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory.

Meanwhile, Swara Gudekar also fought hard to beat Neerja Khedekar in their quarter-final. The duo shared the first four frames before Swara dominated the rallies in the decider and eventually prevailed 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5.