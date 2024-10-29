Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CCI Mumbai District TT Arnav enters semis

CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis

Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Arnav, trailing 1-2, staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory

CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis

Arnav Wagh

Listen to this article
CCI Mumbai District TT: Arnav enters semis
x
00:00

Arnav Wagh exhibited remarkable fighting qualities in a hard-fought 3-2 win in the best-of-five game men’s quarter-finals of the of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship at Cricket Club of India on Monday.


Arnav, trailing 1-2, staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory.


Also Read: Mr. Popli: The Coach Behind a String of Success Stories


Meanwhile, Swara Gudekar also fought hard to beat Neerja Khedekar in their quarter-final. The duo shared the first four frames before Swara dominated the rallies in the decider and eventually prevailed 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news Table tennis cricket club of india sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK