Bops-Ebden in quarters

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

The Indo-Australian pair eked out a 6-4 7-6 win over the Brazilian-German combine of Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev in one hour 16 minutes at the ATP 1000 event on Tuesday.

Rohan Bopanna

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event of the Paris Masters here.


Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round on Wednesday in a tense match with many ups and downs. 

The 25-year-old Australian, had lost his three previous matches to his Russian rival, did well to fight back this time.

