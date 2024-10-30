Bopanna-Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field

Premier doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.

Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin’s elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.

The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17, feature only the top eight doubles teams.

