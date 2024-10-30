Bopanna-Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field
Rohan Bopanna
Premier doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.
Also Read: This will go down as my last event for the country: Rohan Bopanna announces retirement
Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin’s elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.
The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17, feature only the top eight doubles teams.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever