Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bopanna Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals

Bopanna-Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field

Bopanna-Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals

Rohan Bopanna

Listen to this article
Bopanna-Ebden earn spot in ATP Finals
x
00:00

Premier doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.


The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field. 


Also Read: This will go down as my last event for the country: Rohan Bopanna announces retirement


Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin’s elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.

The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17, feature only the top eight doubles teams.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK