Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Al Nassr eliminated after Ronaldo misses penalty

Al-Nassr eliminated after Ronaldo misses penalty

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Riyadh
The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago

Al-Nassr eliminated after Ronaldo misses penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr eliminated after Ronaldo misses penalty
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a stoppage-time penalty and Al-Nassr was eliminated from the King’s Cup in a 0-1 loss to Al-Taawoun. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago.


Also Read: ‘Nothing’s decided’


Playing at the round-of-16 stage of Saudi Arabia’s premier knockout competition, Al-Taawoun took the lead on Waleed Al-Ahmad’s header with 20 minutes remaining. Al-Ahmad was then whistled for a foul in the area in the 95th minute. Ronaldo had converted all 18 of his previous penalties for Al-Nassr but this time shot over the bar. 


