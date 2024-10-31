Al-Nassr eliminated after Ronaldo misses penalty

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a stoppage-time penalty and Al-Nassr was eliminated from the King’s Cup in a 0-1 loss to Al-Taawoun. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago.

Playing at the round-of-16 stage of Saudi Arabia’s premier knockout competition, Al-Taawoun took the lead on Waleed Al-Ahmad’s header with 20 minutes remaining. Al-Ahmad was then whistled for a foul in the area in the 95th minute. Ronaldo had converted all 18 of his previous penalties for Al-Nassr but this time shot over the bar.

