Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Nothings decided

‘Nothing’s decided’

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Man Utd’s probable coach Ruben Amorim unsure if Sporting Lisbon’s League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday night was his farewell game

‘Nothing’s decided’

Ruben Amorim. Pic/Getty Images

‘Nothing’s decided’
Ruben Amorim has said that “nothing is decided yet” after Manchester United made the Sporting Lisbon coach their top target to replace sacked manager Erik ten Hag. United pulled the plug on Ten Hag’s two-year reign on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them 14th in the Premier League.


Amorim quickly emerged as the leading contender to replace the Dutchman and Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange on Tuesday confirming United were willing to meet his 10 million euro ($10.8 million) release clause.


The 39-year-old though was guarded when asked after Sporting’s 3-1 League Cup win against Nacional on Tuesday if that was his last match with the Portuguese club. “Nobody knows whether this was my farewell match. Nothing is decided yet,” he said, in comments reported by sports daily A Bola. United have appointed their former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim boss.

