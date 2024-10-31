Choudhary, who is into collecting cricket memorabilia, could have easily got the scrapbook signed by Patel and kept it among his large collection

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel goes through a scrapbook presented by Mohit Choudhary at Wankhede yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Ajaz Patel, the Mumbai-born NZ spinner, who claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the 2021 Test at Wankhede, was in for a surprise as he returned to the ground on Wednesday. Patel, 36, was presented a scrapbook of newspaper clippings of his 10-wicket achievement by sports buff Mohit Choudhary, 33.

Mohit Choudhary

Choudhary, who is into collecting cricket memorabilia, could have easily got the scrapbook signed by Patel and kept it among his large collection. But he tilted on the side of generosity. “I thought, ‘why not make it more special for Ajaz.’ Witnessing a bowler taking all 10 wickets in an innings is a rare moment. Achieving this feat on his second home ground was a special moment for him and he gave us spectators a historic moment to cherish. I’m proud to say I was there when Ajaz Patel made history,” Choudhary remarked.

Thrilled with his gift, Patel signed photographs and the tickets for that particular Test for Choudhary. Only England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble have claimed all 10 in Tests apart from Patel. Choudhary hopes that those greats were presented scrapbooks. Whether those gestures were made is hard to tell, but this one was nothing short of rare.