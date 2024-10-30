Utd agree to Lisbon’s 10 million euro release clause for Amorim

Amorim, 39, quickly emerged as the leading contender to replace Ten Hag following the Red Devils’ woeful start to the season

Ruben Amorim. Pic/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon confirmed on Tuesday Manchester United’s interest in signing up their Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim after the English giants sacked Erik Ten Hag. United pulled the plug on Dutchman Ten Hag’s two-year reign on Monday after a 1-2 defeat by West Ham the previous day left one of the world’s wealthiest clubs 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim, 39, quickly emerged as the leading contender to replace Ten Hag following the Red Devils’ woeful start to the season. And a statement issued by Portuguese club Sporting to the Lisbon stock exchange revealed United’s willingness to meet his 10 million euro release clause. “Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause,” Sporting said.

Despite spending heavily in the transfer market in the summer, United have won one of their last eight games in all competitions. Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named interim boss but United appear to be concentrating on Amorim, who is considered one of Europe’s leading young coaches. He has won two Portuguese titles with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020. Amorim dismissed the speculation when quizzed on Monday on the eve of Sporting’s League Cup match against Nacional. “I’m not going to talk about my future,” he said. “I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting Lisbon.”

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, a young manager already making his way in the Premier League, was asked Tuesday what advice he’d give Amorim should he leave Portugal for Old Trafford. “39 and he’s eight years older than me,” said Hurzeler. “He’s already achieved great things in Portugal. I’ve seen some games of him, he plays incredible football. “I’m not in a position to give him advice, if he needs advice he can probably ask Pep (Guardiola) or Jurgen Klopp.” Amorim was linked with the manager’s role at Liverpool following the departure of Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Ten Hag’s position had been repeatedly called into question after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe retained him following an internal review at the end of last season when the club finished eighth.

