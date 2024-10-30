Erik ten Hag’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Breaking News
Erik ten Hags troubled tenure at Man Utd

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:08 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Worst finish: Last season, Ten Hag led Man Utd to its worst finish in the English Premier League eighth place.

Erik ten Hag. Pic/AFP

. Worst start: After seven games, Man Utd had collected just eight points, its lowest in the English Premier League (since 1992).


. Worst finish: Last season, Ten Hag led Man Utd to its worst finish in the English Premier League — eighth place.


. European failure: Man Utd finished in last position in its Champions League group last season, conceding 15 goals — the most it has conceded in a single Champions League group stage. 


Also Read: Man Utd’s Ten Hag insists job is not on the line

. Lack of goals: With eight goals from its opening nine games, Man United are currently the third-lowest scorer in the EPL, with only Crystal Palace and Southampton having scored lesser goals.

. Porous defence: Man Utd conceded 58 goals in the EPL last season — highest in the Premier League era. Since Ten Hag’s arrival, United conceded three goals in a game on 24 occasions — the most for any manager since 2013.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

