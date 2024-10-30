Erik ten Hag’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Worst finish: Last season, Ten Hag led Man Utd to its worst finish in the English Premier League eighth place.

Erik ten Hag. Pic/AFP

. Worst start: After seven games, Man Utd had collected just eight points, its lowest in the English Premier League (since 1992).

. European failure: Man Utd finished in last position in its Champions League group last season, conceding 15 goals — the most it has conceded in a single Champions League group stage.

Also Read: Man Utd’s Ten Hag insists job is not on the line

. Lack of goals: With eight goals from its opening nine games, Man United are currently the third-lowest scorer in the EPL, with only Crystal Palace and Southampton having scored lesser goals.

. Porous defence: Man Utd conceded 58 goals in the EPL last season — highest in the Premier League era. Since Ten Hag’s arrival, United conceded three goals in a game on 24 occasions — the most for any manager since 2013.

