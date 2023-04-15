ECB probing Test coach McCullum’s betting ads

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January

Brendon Mccullum

England’s Test head coach Brendon McCullum’s appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country’s cricket board (ECB) probing if it is in breach of the governing body’s anti-corruption rules.

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January. “We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” the ECB was quoted as saying by the BBC.

