According to the report, England denied that Chris Woakes' pull out from The Hundred is linked to Ben Stokes' injury. Harry Brook then stated that their skipper is doubtful for the first Test match against Sri Lanka which will kick start from August 21. In the concluded West Indies series, the "Three Lions" registered a 3-0 win

Chris Woakes. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ECB withdraws Chris Woakes from The Hundred after Stokes' injury x 00:00

The England Cricket Board pulled out Chris Woakes of The Hundred keeping in sight his workload ahead of the side's Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old English player was expected to take part in Birmingham Phoenix's final two group-stage games against Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals at The Hundred. Later, Birmingham Phoenix announced that the pacer won't be available for the rest of the tournament.

Earlier, England's Test captain Ben Stokes sustained a hamstring injury during a domestic match.

In the match against the Manchester Originals, while attempting for a single run for the Nothern Superchargers, Ben Stokes pulled up sore. He was then forced to leave the field.

He appeared later on crutches, before returning to the team dugout to watch the Superchargers record a narrow seven-wicket victory over their fellow northern rival.

Harry Brook then stated that their skipper is doubtful for the first Test match against Sri Lanka which will kick start from August 21.

"It doesn't look great unfortunately but I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and see how he is," Brook told Sky Sports as quoted by ICC.

In the concluded West Indies series, the "Three Lions" registered a 3-0 win. Following their series sweep, they climbed up to the sixth spot in the World Test Championship rankings.

England's home Test series against Sri Lanka will kick off on August 21 in Old Trafford. The second long-format match will begin on August 29 at the Lord's. Meanwhile, the third and final game will be played on September 6 at the Oval.

England squad against Sri Lanka: Ben Stokes (C), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

