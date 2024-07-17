"Great opportunity for him": Stokes on Chris Woakes to fill in Anderson's shoes

Ahead of the second test match against West Indies, England still believes in the experience of pacer Chris Woakes who will be playing his 50th Test match. The 35-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder averages an impressive 22.04 per wicket in red-ball internationals on home soil

Chris Woakes (Pic: File Pic)

England captain Ben Stokes feels speedster Chris Woaked can lead his side's bowling attack as they will enter the clash in the absence of star pacer James Anderson. Former pacer Anderson announced his retirement from international cricket with an innings and 114-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

James Anderson in 188 tests claimed 704 wickets in the longest format of the game. He also holds the record for the most wickets by a pacer in the format.

With Stuart Broad having retired after last year's Ashes series against Australia, it means England are now without the pair's combined 1,308 Test wickets as they head into the second Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The match will also be the first time since 2012 that England have played a home Test without either Anderson or Broad.

But ahead of the second test match against West Indies, England still believes in the experience of pacer Chris Woakes who will be playing his 50th Test match.

The 35-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder averages an impressive 22.04 per wicket in red-ball internationals on home soil. "I see it as an opportunity for someone like Woakesy to take on more of a leadership role in the bowling unit," Stokes told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "We've been so used to Jimmy and Broady doing that, so it's a great opportunity for him. He's a very experienced player and a phenomenal performer, particularly in England. "It's great for him to be able to lead the attack and 50 caps is a huge honour."

Ben Stokes will also look forward to the rising star pacer Gus Atkinson. The pacer bagged 12 wickets in his debut match which was the farewell match for Anderson. Gus Atkinson also has the ability to bowl at a speed of 145 kph. Mark Wood is set to be recalled as a replacement for Anderson.

"It's very exciting, the prospect of seeing Gus Atkinson bowl at one end and Mark Wood at the other," said Stokes. "Look at the way Gus bowled last week, it's not only the 12 wickets, it's finding another bowler who can bowl between 87-90mph. "Woody is someone who had an unbelievable summer last year in the Ashes," added Stokes, with his Durham team-mate taking 14 wickets in three matches as England fought back to draw the five-Test series 2-2. "He was a massive player for us with a huge impact and everyone knows why -- because of his pace."

England could be forced into a late change if the partner of opening batsman Ben Duckett gives birth before Thursday's toss, with Dan Lawrence on standby. "There's a plan in place for Ben and his partner," said Stokes. "We'll just have to make a decision if it was to happen before the game started."

(With AFP Inputs)