Women's Asia Cup 2024: Team India's schedule, squads, timings and venues

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 is all set to begin from July 19 with the opening match being played between United Arab Emirates Women's team and Nepal Women's team. The match will start at 2.00 PM at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

A total number of eight teams will feature in the Women's Asia Cup 2024. The teams will be divided into two groups with each comprising of four sides.

Team India is placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan and UAE. Group B comprises teams like Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The Indian Women's team will play three group-stage matches in the Women's Asia Cup 2024. The "Women in Blue" will play their tournament opener against the arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19. The mega clash is scheduled to be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium at 7.00 PM IST.

They will next clash with UAE on July 21 followed by the Nepal clash on July 23. The UAE's clash will begin at 2.00 PM and their last group stage match against Nepal will start at 7.00 PM.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian side ahead of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. Star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana will have a huge responsibility for the side's batting and has also been appointed as Kaur's deputy.

Also, the Indian dugout will expect crucial contributions from all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. Team India has come victorious in three T20I Women's Asia Cups (2012, 2016 and 2022).

In the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup, India won the finals by eight wickets against Sri Lanka.

The semi-final one and two of the mega event are scheduled to be played on July 26 at 2.00 PM and 7.00 PM, respectively.

The finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be played on July 28 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

India Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Manchanda (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.