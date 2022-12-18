Ellyse Perry helps Australia post 188 for 3 against India

Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy contributed 42 and 30 respectively

Australia’s Ellyse Perry celebrates her half-century against India at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Australia posted 188 for three in the fourth women’s T20 International against India in Mumbai on Saturday.

For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav got one after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl.

