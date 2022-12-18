Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ellyse Perry helps Australia post 188 for 3 against India

Ellyse Perry helps Australia post 188 for 3 against India

Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy contributed 42 and 30 respectively

Ellyse Perry helps Australia post 188 for 3 against India

Australia’s Ellyse Perry celebrates her half-century against India at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Pic/PTI


Australia posted 188 for three in the fourth women’s T20 International against India in Mumbai on Saturday.


Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy contributed 42 and 30 respectively.



Also Read: WT20I: Australia beat India by 21 runs


For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav got one after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
harmanpreet kaur indian womens cricket team t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK