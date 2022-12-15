WT20I: Australia beat India by 21 runs

Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Updated on: 15 December,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Five-match series at 2-1 in favour of visitors; Game 4 on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium

Alana King of Australia (left) celebrates her team’s victory in the third T20 International series at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Pic/Getty Images


The Australian women's team bounced back in the series to beat India by 21 runs in their third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. With this win, the visitors lead the five-match series 2-1.


In reply to the Aussies’ 172-8, the hosts began well, scoring 41-2 in the first six overs. Opener Shafali Verma (41-ball 52, 6x4, 3x6) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (27-ball 37, 6x4) tried their best, but it was not enough to chase the target.      



In fact, Verma was lucky to be dropped on 13 at mid-wicket by Ashleigh Gardner off pacer Megan Schutt (1-23). Then, when on 48, pacer Darcie Brown had her off a no ball. Later, Verma reached her fifth T20I fifty with a perfect straight drive which went for four.  For the Australians, Brown and off-spinner Gardner claimed two wickets each.


Earlier, despite losing two early wickets in the second over, Ellyse Perry’s 47-ball 75, Grace Harris’s 18-ball 41 and opener Beth Mooney’s 30 helped the Australians post a decent total. All-rounder Devika Vaidya, however, bowled well to claim 2-22 with her leg-spin, while off-spinner Deepti Sharma returned with 2-40. 

India lost the first game at Nerul by nine wickets last Friday but clinched the second game at the same venue on Sunday through a Super Over finish. The fourth game will be held at the same venue on Saturday.

