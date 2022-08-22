Elton Chigumbura remains optimistic about Zimbabwe going ahead

While their countrymen tackle KL & Co at home, a team of young Zimbabweans are soaking in the Indian experience in Mumbai, H’bad, Bangalore and Wayanad

Former Zimbabwe captain and current under-23 team coach Elton Chigumbura (in yellow jersey) interacts with budding cricketers at the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale, near Mumbai, recently

Though Zimbabwe lost the ongoing three-match ODI series 2-0 to the KL Rahul-led Team India in Harare, former Zimbabwe captain and current U-23 team coach Elton Chigumbura is optimistic that his country will do well in the future.

Chigumbura, who represented Zimbabwe in 213 ODIs, 57 T20Is and 14 Tests, is in India to give a team of Zimbabwean young players exposure and match practice. Chigumbura knows what it takes to have a good day against the best of opposition. When MS Dhoni’s team toured Zimbabwe in 2016, his 26-ball unbeaten 54 (1x4, 7x6) guided the Zimbabweans to a two-run win in the first T20I at Harare Sports Club.

Attacking knock back then

Chigumbura’s attacking knock helped hosts to post 170 for six in the allotted 20 overs. The right-hander twice dispatched leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1-38) for sixes in 17th over before hitting left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (0-43) for two sixes and a four in the penultimate over. Chigumbura clubbed two more sixes in the 20th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (1-38).

Chigumbura during his 54 not out against India in 2016. Pic/AFP

‘One of my best games’

When asked how he managed to overcome world-class bowlers like Bumrah and Chahal, he said he always performed well against India. “There were so many good performances when I played against India. That [2016] was one of the best games. I expressed myself during that knock; still remember that. Once you get the opportunity, you try and maximise it so that they [Indian bowlers] don’t come back. That was the thought process,” Chigumbura told mid-day on Sunday from Bangalore where the Zimbabweans are for a couple of games. They are in India on the invitation of Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute.



Also Read: ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI Preview: India eye clean sweep against struggling hosts

They are scheduled to play games against Kerala Cricket Association at Wayanad this week. They visited Hyderabad for matches as well.

Before heading to the south, they trained at the Institute in Saphale near Mumbai. “We came here to get exposure of playing in different conditions and against different players. Also, with the help of coaches, we are exchanging different ideas. I am really excited about the tie-up we have with ICWC.

An improved show

“If you look at Zimbabwe’s recent performance—not against India—but [other teams] their last 10 innings—they have improved a lot. Winning a series against Bangladesh recently [was a good achievement]. I think we are going the right way. Playing more cricket is good for us. So many players in Zimbabwe are hungry to play at the highest level. Any game opportunity will benefit us and to get that experience to play against the India ‘A’ side will be fantastic. I am sure it will be a big benefit for the Zimbabwean side,” he signed off.



Omtex director Vijay Parel wants to start an academy in Zimbabwe where their players will benefit and his coaches will get an opportunity to coach some exciting talent.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal