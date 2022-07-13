ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler showers praise on 'fantastic' Jasprit Bumrah and company

Bumrah and Shami dismantled the English batting line-up picking up 9 wickets between them as they skittled the hosts for an embarrassing 110 in the first ODI

Jos Buttler reacts after the Royal London x ACE One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Following his side's crushing ten-wicket defeat to India in the first ODI, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler lauded the Men in Blue for exploiting the conditions at The Oval well.

A match-winning spell of 6/19 from Bumrah and Rohit Sharma's half-century helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a ten-wicket win in the first ODI.

Put to bat first, England only managed to post a paltry 110 runs on the board as pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) laid waste to their batting. Jos Buttler (30) and David Willey (21) were the only ones who could deliver notable contributions.

A Chase of 111 runs was a cakewalk for India as the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) never gave the English team a chance to uproot them from the crease and took India to the finishing line with more than 32 overs to spare by ten wickets.

"We would have wanted to bowl as well had we won the toss. I did not see it being a big toss, the way it looks now. But credit to them (Indian team) for exposing the conditions well. It (conditions) did more than we expected since we come here for the fantastic batting wicket, there have been some high-scoring games here. There was certainly more movement today than what we had seen earlier," said Buttler in a press conference.

Also Read: We understand each other well, says Rohit Sharma on his match-winning stand with Shikhar Dhawan

The English captain described the loss as "tough to take". "Some big guns were coming after playing Test cricket, in form of their lives. It was not easy out there. But we must look and think there is way to manage better and not to lose as many wickets in the start," he added.

Buttler lauded Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, calling him as "fantastic". "He has been the leading bowler in the world for a number of years now. He is going from strength to strength. That is the challenge of playing against India, you are going to face some fantastic batters and bowlers. That is why you play international cricket, to challenge yourself against the best. We will try to get better of him (Bumrah)," he added.

Buttler said that there is no need to panic after England's shambolic show with the bat in the first ODI, since batting has been consistently their strength for the past five to six years. "We are trying to learn from it, but we will stick to what we know. There is a huge trust in that dressing room," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever