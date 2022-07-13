We decided to bowl Test match lengths: Jasprit Bumrah after his match winning 6 wicket haul

Put to bat first, England could post only 110 runs on the board as pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) destroyed their batting attack

Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges the applause after taking a wicket in the 1st ODI between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Following his match-winning spell against England in the first ODI, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the wicket offered swing and seam movement and he and Mohammed Shami decided to exploit it by bowling Test match lengths.

A match-winning spell of 6/19 and Rohit Sharma's half-century helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a ten-wicket win in the first ODI. Put to bat first, England could post only 110 runs on the board as pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) destroyed their batting attack.

Jos Buttler (30) and David Willey (21) were the only ones who could deliver notable contributions. A Chase of 111 runs was a cakewalk for India as the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) never gave the English team a chance to uproot them from the crease and took India to the finishing line with more than 32 overs to spare by ten wickets.

"Today, the white ball swung and offered seam movement. I wanted to exploit it. So I had a conversation with Mohammed Shami and we both decided to bowl Test match lengths," said Bumrah in a press conference.

The pacer says that he enjoys bowling with a more experienced Shami across all formats. "There is always communication when we both play. Even today when the wicket was offering swing and seam. I had a conversation with him that what we could do to bring our team to the best position. When you complement each other as a pair, it feels good," he added.

Bumrah said that he does not look at end results and judge his performance since he has had days when he bowled way better but could not get any wickets. "I try to keep a balanced mind, not to go too far ahead. Yes it was a good day, but you have to start the next day from zero," he added.

About his success in England as a pacer, Bumrah said that he just tries to remember things that have worked or not worked for him in his mind. The pacer pointed out that playing multiple formats across just a few days is hard because of mental adjustment, and physical care that is needed.

"It is important to stay fresh and take care of your body. Sometimes we sleep for nine to ten hours for recovery. Fast bowling is tough, the body faces a lot of strain. But we cannot complain. We dreamt of playing for India as kids. We try to stay as fresh as possible and give our best on the field," he added.

