IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah rattles England at the Oval

Pacer Bumrah claims career best 6-19 as India bundle out England for just 110 before openers Rohit and Dhawan guide visitors home by 10 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates an England wicket at The Oval yesterday; (right) Skipper Rohit Sharma plays one on the leg side yesterday. Pics/Bipin Patel

World champions England played like novices in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. Thus, what promised to be a high-voltage clash, turned into a no-contest with the Indian pace bowlers wreaking havoc much to the disappointment of the home fans. It was a top-class display by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, helped by some brilliant catching by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. India cut through the English batting line-up like a hot knife through butter.

England’s lowest total

England barely managed to bat half of the quota of 50 overs and were bundled out for a mere 110, their lowest against India as Bumrah produced the third-best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs, grabbing six for 19 in 7.2 overs. His figures are the best by an Indian bowler outside the sub-continent. The 19 runs he gave away included five wides, a bouncer which sailed over the wicketkeeper’s head.

The lowly target was never going to challenge the Indian batsmen, whatever the conditions and quality of the bowling. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan initially batted watchfully, but later opened up to take on the English bowlers. Rohit even audaciously hooked a couple of bouncers out of the park as the bowlers tried to intimidate the batsman. But that only hastened the run-rate as India romped home to a 10-wicket victory, the seventh time in ODIs. Rohit remained unbeaten on 76 from just 58 balls with seven fours and five majestic sixes. Dhawan, who had joined the team only a few days ago, was content playing second fiddle and was 31 not out from 53 balls, as India surpassed the target with over 30 overs to spare.



Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar slams the idea of India resting players

It seamed good

When India decided to bowl first, no doubt there was help for the seamers initially as there was a bit of grass on the pitch and there was a cloud cover that aided movement both in the air and off the wicket. Add to it was the disconcerting bounce they were able to generate. Yet, to get four top batsmen for ducks needed an extraordinary performance by Bumrah and Shami. What can you expect from a team when players like Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone perish without contributing a run.

Brief scores

England 110 all out in 25.2 overs (J Buttler 30; J Bumrah 6-19, M Shami 3-31) lost to India 114 in 18.4 overs (Rohit 76*, S Dhawan 31*) by 10 wkts