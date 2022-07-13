ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to reach 250 sixes in ODI cricket

He achieved this landmark off a hook shot from England pacer Brydon Carse in the 19th over of India's chase. In total, his knock of 76* included 5 sixes

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Royal London x ACE One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

In the first ODI against England, skipper and opening batsman Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to hit 250 sixes in ODI cricket.

He achieved this landmark off a hook shot from England pacer Brydon Carse in the 19th over of India's chase.

Only three others have gone past the 250 sixes landmark in this format of the game. They are namely, Shahid Afridi (351 sixes), Chris Gayle (331 sixes), and Sanath Jayasuriya (270 sixes).

Rohit finished the match with an unbeaten 76 off 58 balls, steering India home in an easy chase of 111 runs. His whirlwind knock included 7 boundaries and 5 maximums.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets and teamed up with Mohammed Shami to wreak havoc on the England batsman who had no answer to the quality of India's attack.

India leads the 3-match series 1-0. The next game begins on July 14th at at Lord's.

(With inputs from ANI)