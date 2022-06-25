ENG vs NZ: Trent Boult strikes as England collapse on Day Two against New Zealand

Left-hander Alex Lees, dropped in the slips off the first ball of the innings, was bowled by a superb Boult leg-cutter four balls later. Ollie Pope, fresh from a hundred in the second Test at Trent Bridge, was also cleaned up by Boult to leave England 14-2

Trent Boult took three wickets as England slumped to 91-6 at tea on the second day of the third Test on Friday, with their previous batting frailties returning to haunt them.

England last week went 2-0 up in the three-match series playing bold and aggressive cricket under their new leadership pair of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper. But replying to Test world champions New Zealand’s first innings score of 329, England lost six wickets within 12 overs at Headingley, most of them due to good bowling rather than cavalier batting.

Left-hander Alex Lees, dropped in the slips off the first ball of the innings, was bowled by a superb Boult leg-cutter four balls later. Ollie Pope, fresh from a hundred in the second Test at Trent Bridge, was also cleaned up by Boult to leave England 14-2.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell became only the fifth New Zealander to score hundreds in three successive Tests after the visitors resumed on 225-5. He put on 120 with Tom Blundell, who made 55 before Blundell was lbw to Matthew Potts.

