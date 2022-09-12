Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ENG vs SA Ben Stokes England hammer South Africa in 3rd Test to win series 2 1

ENG vs SA: Ben Stokes' England hammer South Africa in 3rd Test to win series 2-1

Updated on: 12 September,2022 04:37 PM IST  |  The Oval
AFP |

Top

England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action

ENG vs SA: Ben Stokes' England hammer South Africa in 3rd Test to win series 2-1

England's Zak Crawley (R) is congratulated by teammate Alex Lees as he celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during play on the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between England and South Africa at The Oval. Photo/AFP


England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action. The home side, who resumed on 97-0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130. 


Zak Crawley was 69 not out and Ollie Pope 11 not out. 

England have now won six of their seven Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, having managed just one victory in their previous 17 matches when former skipper Joe Root was in charge. Defeat means South Africa have suffered their first Test series loss since Dean Elgar took over as captain last year.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
test cricket sports news cricket news ben stokes brendon mccullum kagiso rabada

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK